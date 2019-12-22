Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new walkway would benefit larger vessels.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new walkway would benefit larger vessels.
News

Pontoon upgrades finished in time for Christmas

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EARLY Christmas present has been unveiled on the Fraser Coast.

Work has now been completed on a new pontoon, located near the Ross St boat ramp at Burrum Heads.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new walkway would benefit larger vessels.

“The existing floating walkway at the Lions Park boat ramp didn’t cater for these vessels,” Mr Bailey said.

“With this new infrastructure, large recreational and commercial boats up to 30 metres can anchor in Burrum River to land and collect stores, water and passengers.

“The pontoon was also specifically designed to enable dinghies to be left when going ashore and it is suitable for passenger set-down and pick-up.”

Mr Bailey said the pontoon was an asset to the Burrum Heads community and a boost to tourism.

“The new facilities are a great place for fishing and dive charter boats to collect passengers,” he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2B wind farm sure to be a ‘failed idea’: MP

        premium_icon $2B wind farm sure to be a ‘failed idea’: MP

        News ‘There’s scant detail available on the giant wind turbine concept, but already there are many questions’

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel Qld tourism industry to feel $3bn windfall this holiday season

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards