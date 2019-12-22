Pontoon upgrades finished in time for Christmas

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new walkway would benefit larger vessels.

AN EARLY Christmas present has been unveiled on the Fraser Coast.

Work has now been completed on a new pontoon, located near the Ross St boat ramp at Burrum Heads.

“The existing floating walkway at the Lions Park boat ramp didn’t cater for these vessels,” Mr Bailey said.

“With this new infrastructure, large recreational and commercial boats up to 30 metres can anchor in Burrum River to land and collect stores, water and passengers.

“The pontoon was also specifically designed to enable dinghies to be left when going ashore and it is suitable for passenger set-down and pick-up.”

Mr Bailey said the pontoon was an asset to the Burrum Heads community and a boost to tourism.

“The new facilities are a great place for fishing and dive charter boats to collect passengers,” he said.