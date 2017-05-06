Pony Club hosts first official event in four years

MARYBOROUGH Pony Club will host its first event in four years on Sunday.

The club has received about 50 entries from across south east Queensland for the event, which will start about 8am.

The competition will include dressage and showjumping, but club secretary Amy Harth said the biggesfeature was the debut of several young riders.

"The kids coming up through the ranks just out there giving it a go and practising," she said when asked of what spectators can expect.

"The showjumping is fun to watch with jumps - it can be hair-raising at times but seeing the young kids out there and having fun.

"We have a few first-timers coming which is really good to see as they're the ones we want to encourage to get out there and compete."

Riders will come from as far away as Toowoomba, Gayndah and the Sunshine Coast, as well relatively local groups like Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

The event will be held at Maryborough's Equestrian Park.