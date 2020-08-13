‘Poo time’: Tinder terror’s revenge porn threats

Trent John Samuels threatened to upload a nude video of a woman he matched with on Tinder.

Trent John Samuels threatened to upload a nude video of a woman he matched with on Tinder.

A Tinder terror who threatened revenge porn when he was unfriended also sent his victim a photo of himself doing a poo.

In a letter of apology to the woman, Trent John Samuels said he was upset that his Tinder match had unfriended him on Snapchat.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard the 27-year-old first matched with the woman on the dating app in December last year.

The conversation migrated to Snapchat where the woman sent several photos of herself to Samuels.

"And an intimate video of herself wearing a T-shirt without underwear in which she started touching herself," police prosecutor Lee Allan said.

"The video lasted for 10 to 15 seconds."

The woman then stopped engaging in conversation with Samuels who would occasionally send her random pictures.

"And on one occasion he sent a photo of himself defecating on the toilet with the caption 'poo time'," Sen Constable Allan said.

"As a result, the victim has removed him from her list of friends on social media platforms."

Trent John Samuels (left) leaves court.

Samuels then messaged the woman on Instagram, asking why he had been unfriended.

He told her she was "not hot enough" to be rude and that she should be careful because he had her nude photos saved.

He said he would hate for them to show up in messages to her family.

"The defendant then sent the intimate video of the victim back to her to indicate that he had a copy saved," Sen Constable Allan said.

"He also told her to check his private Instagram story."

'Get home': New dad's problematic pub party

The woman didn't have access to Samuels' private account and she grew concerned that he could have already posted a nude photo or video of her.

At no point had she given Samuels permission to share the content.

The woman went to police with screenshots of the threats.

Samuels on Thursday pleaded guilty to threatening to distribute a prohibited visual recording.

He had no relevant criminal history.

Senior Constable Allan said a wholly suspended prison sentence of four to six months was appropriate.

Defence barrister Jason Todman argued a fine was more appropriate.

He said his client was "angry and upset" at the way he had been treated by the woman.

Teen's film 'racist' attack on tourists before assault

He tendered a letter that Samuels wrote to the victim.

"I was upset you removed me from Snapchat," Samuels said in his letter.

"I acted out of being spiteful and childish and it was wrong of me.

"It should never have happened. You didn't deserve any of it."

Mr Todman asked no conviction be recorded so not to impact Samuels' career prospects.

Samuels said he was receiving JobKeeper payments as the fishing industry he was previously employed in was "dwindling".

Magistrate Rod Madsen said the conviction was to be recorded because the offence was an indication of Samuels' character.

Samuels was fined $2500 and ordered to pay the victim $1000 in compensation.