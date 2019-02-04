Pool shark cues up for World 8-Ball competition

POOL SHARK: Wide Bay 8-ball player Joe McClintock has been selected for the Australian Junior 8-Ball Team and will compete with some of the world's best players in Blackpool, UK in June this year.

POOL SHARK: Wide Bay 8-ball player Joe McClintock has been selected for the Australian Junior 8-Ball Team and will compete with some of the world's best players in Blackpool, UK in June this year. Renee Albrecht

8-BALL: FOR Joe McClintock, playing 8-ball is a lot more complicated than just taking a shot on the pool table.

Every time the 16-year-old takes a shot, he has to consider what angle it will be on, whether his form and position are right and whether the ball will travel in an arc, along with a slew of other factors that might affect his score.

They might seem like little things, but in a few month's time they will be deciding factors for the Fraser Coast teen.

McClintock will be taking on the world's best junior 8-Ball players in Blackpool, UK in June, after being selected for the Australian Junior 8-Ball team earlier this month.

McClintock, who started playing pool five years ago, said he was rapt by the selection.

"It's been my goal ever since I started playing,” McClintock said.

"I play every week and travel between Gympie and Hervey Bay to play both leagues, even going to Brisbane for major tournaments.”

What started as a keen interest in the sport more than five years ago quickly blossomed into a major competitive streak for the young gun, after seeing his mother Vicki Gentry play in competitions around the Wide Bay.

McClintock has previously represented Queensland in the Junior teams four times and competed with the Men's team once, but this will be the first time he'll wear the green and gold at the pool table.

"I'm a bit nervous but I know I've got all the support behind me,” he said.

"I love the competitiveness, if you don't put in the time then you won't get anything out of it.”

Ahead of the competition, McClintock said he will be brushing up on his skills, right down to his form while playing.

"It's a lot more difficult than regular pool,” he said.

"But I'd love to win a world title.”