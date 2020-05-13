Menu
Hervey Bay Aquatic Centres to re-open from May 18 for lap swimming and exercise only. Photo: Cody Fox
AQUATIC CENTRES REOPEN: Swimming squads stay on the blocks

BRENDAN BOWERS
13th May 2020 12:00 AM
Fraser Coast swimming squads will stay on the starting blocks after yesterday's council announcement that its would aquatic centres would reopen next week.

From Monday May 18, the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Aquatic Centres will open for lap swimming and exercise only.

Government guidelines will still apply, limiting gatherings to 10 people.

President of the Hervey Bay Swimming Club, Kieran Stonely welcomed the decision but said it would not be viable for swimming squads.

"At present the government guidelines require one swimmer per lane and it is not feasible for swimming clubs," he said.

Private swimming pool operator Penny Elder of Elders Swim Centre agrees.

"Ten people includes staff and coaches, and the running costs including heating make it not financially viable for us to reopen," she said.

Both believe a return to swimming before July is not an option for club swimming.

"Council run pools in Brisbane have advised that they won't open until July 13 at the earliest," Ms Elder said.

Bookings are essential for swimmers wanting to use the Aquatic Centre facilities from Monday, the council advises.

