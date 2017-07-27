26°
News

Telco tower gets tick of approval from council

Blake Antrobus
| 27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
A locality plan for the proposed Telco facility in Poona.
A locality plan for the proposed Telco facility in Poona. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW telecommunications facility supporting a 35m monopole with about five antennae will be built in Poona, after council voted 9-1 for its construction.

The development application was approved with a number of conditions, which include reducing the building's visual impact with 'visually recessive colours' and vegetative screening, placing warning signs around the site.

The proposed facility will be built in the central area of Poona near Livstonia Dr.

Deputy mayor George Seymour, who was the only councillor to vote against the proposal, said the facility did not meet the requirements of the planning scheme.

"It (the application) states that there shouldn't be any residents within 400 metres of the tower," Cr Seymour said.

"There would be at least 50 homes within 400 metres of this one, some very close."

Councillor Paul Truscott said the new tower would provide will a more reliable internet service for Poona once it is established.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil poona telecommunications

How a Fraser Coast mum of two lost 52kg in one year

How a Fraser Coast mum of two lost 52kg in one year

The mum-of-two returned from a trip to Sydney where she was one of three women nationwide to receive a $10,000 makeover.

No one waiting too long for specialist appointments

State Health Minister Cameron Dick.

No patients are waiting for specialist appointments.

JB Hi-Fi is ready to reopen in Hervey Bay at a new location

JB HiFi opening in Hervey Bay - (Front L) Nick Dresens (store mgr) and Abraham Baumon (2ic) and staff take a break from stacking shelves in readiness for todays (Friday) opening. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

It's in-line with the franchise's fifth birthday.

Longer jail sentence for prisoner who broke window

A prisoner broke a window at a correctional centre.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

What's on the big screen this week

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion and a boy finds an unlikely friend in this week's new releases.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Internationally acclaimed pianist in spotlight

WORLD CLASS: Pianist Andrey Gugnin will perform at the Brolga Theatre.

He's performed in orchestras in more than 20 countries.

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Investment Opportunity

49 Hillyard Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 8 4 $649,000

Hervey Bay CBD Walk to shopping centre and Sea Front Oval 4 x 2 bedroom units presently returning a total of $710.00 per week rental income Phone for more...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.