Telco tower gets tick of approval from council

A NEW telecommunications facility supporting a 35m monopole with about five antennae will be built in Poona, after council voted 9-1 for its construction.

The development application was approved with a number of conditions, which include reducing the building's visual impact with 'visually recessive colours' and vegetative screening, placing warning signs around the site.

The proposed facility will be built in the central area of Poona near Livstonia Dr.

Deputy mayor George Seymour, who was the only councillor to vote against the proposal, said the facility did not meet the requirements of the planning scheme.

"It (the application) states that there shouldn't be any residents within 400 metres of the tower," Cr Seymour said.

"There would be at least 50 homes within 400 metres of this one, some very close."

Councillor Paul Truscott said the new tower would provide will a more reliable internet service for Poona once it is established.