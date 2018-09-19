Pop into Bunning for the Big Sing preview

IN FINE VOICE: Maryborough Choral Society, led by conductor Lin Van Huyssteen, held a pop-up preview of Big Sing 2018 at Bunnings Maryborough at the weekend.

MARYBOROUGH Choral Society popped up in Bunnings over the weekend as a preview to Big Sing 2018.

Publicity officer Celia Watson said Bunnings was a valued local sponsor.

"If you missed it last weekend we will be there this weekend on Saturday from 9.30am," Ms Watson said.

The Big Sing concert is a culmination of the biennial ANCA Big Sing conference.

Choirs will join to form a group of more than 200 singers, performing works learned especially for the weekend and a selection of works from individual choirs.

The ANCA Big Sing was established in 2001 with the first event held in Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Since then it has become a regular series of choral workshops over three days in various regional settings where participants learn pieces selected by a guest conductor.

"This year our conductor will be internationally renowned Emma Dean, coming fresh from her appearance at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games," Ms Watson said.

"So make sure you come along to our main event at the Brolga. Singing starts at 2pm, but we will have pop-up stalls with local craftspeople in the foyer from one.

"Meanwhile, in the auditorium, an orchestra composed of the cream of our local musicians will be playing from 1.30pm."

The Big Sing 2018 will be held at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker Street, Maryborough on Sunday, September 30 from 2pm.

Tickets are $15 adult and $12 concession and are available at the box office. Phone 41226060 or visit ourfrasercoast.com.au.

Maryborough Choral Society will hold a pop-up preview at Bunnings Maryborough, 107 Ferry Street on Saturday from 9.30-10.30am.