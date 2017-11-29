Pop into crafters Pop Up Christmas Shop

THERE is a myriad of Christmas gifts, hand made locally, ideal presents for every member of the family.
The Maryborough Heritage Combined Crafts members have opened their Pop Up Christmas Shop in Maryborough Central Plaza opposite Fresh n Save supermarket.
Each year members add new and different crafts to their collection so everyone is catered for, including home baked treats, all forms of sewing and knitting, woodwork, vintage cake stands, hand painted homewares, paper crafts, scarves and more.
Maryborough Central Plaza, corner Alice and Bazaar Sts, will be open Monday to Friday 8.30am-5pm, Saturday 8.30am-3pm and Sunday 9.30am-1pm.
For more information visit Facebook or email m.b.heritagecrafts@gmail.com.
The Pop Up Christmas Shop will be open until December 21.
Maryborough Heritage Combined Crafts support local groups and charities with donations following the Christmas Shop.
This year a donation will be made to Care Flight.