CENTENARY OF ARMISTICE: Pop of colour for soldiers

REMEMBERING THE FALLEN: Graffiti Grannies co-ordinator Josie Street at Hervey Bay RSL with 5000 poppies hanging above the escalators. Alistair Brightman

MORE than 5000 red poppies are hanging above the escalators at Hervey Bay RSL in honour of Remembrance Day.

November marks 100 years since the end of World War I, which took more than 60,000 Australian lives.

To honour those who fell, Graffiti Grannies co-ordinator Josie Street called on the community to help produce the knitted poppies.

Mrs Street said the best part about the project which took almost 12 months, was the communities' willingness to help.

"It's a proud feeling to have achieved something like this," she said.

"The community was so willing and keen to get involved and help.

"I stopped counting after 6000 poppies, but there'd be probably about 7000.

"Unfortunately, we ran out of time to attach them all to the backing."

She said it would be impossible to count how many hours were involved in the project because so many people contributed.

"The ladies took the poppies home to tack together into bunches of about 10 to 20 and then they were attached to the backing," Mrs Street said.

"It's good to see all the different colours of red and the different shapes and sizes all together.

"We've also donated the smaller ones to the sub-branch because they sell them on Remembrance Day."

Hervey Bay RSL sub-branch secretary Kev Collins said the poppy display looked sensational and it had been hanging in the RSL for about a week.

"They (Graffiti Grannies) approached me sometime ago with an idea that all the quilters in the area would get together and make poppies for each of the fallen from World War I," Mr Collins said.

"And I thought that's a big task because that's about 60,000.

"But over the year they've just been dropping them at the club.

"I reckon it looks sensational."