Pop-Up Art Shop a first for the Fraser Coast

A talented and inspirational group of Fraser Coast artists will come together to sell their work in their inaugural Christmas Pop-Up Art shop on Saturday 16th December from 9am to 5pm in the Fraser Coast Creative Space, corner of Main Street and Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay.



There will be a number of local artists from the Fraser Coast Arts Collective in attendance at the Pop-Up Shop and each will be selling their own original artwork.

This is the first time a group of artists have come together to make their work available to the public in the Pop-Up Shop format, one which has been incredibly popular across the world.



Local contemporary abstract artist Karen M. Andersen, the event's organiser, said that the artists will have a wide variety of artwork available to purchase, including abstracts, landscapes, and sculpture.

"We'll have small pieces starting from $50 that would make a perfect Christmas gift right through to large show-stopping paintings for living rooms or bedrooms.

"We'll also have live painting demonstrations on the day and are happy to share any information with people about how we have become artists ourselves."



"We are holding the Pop-Up as we want to show people that we have a friendly, vibrant, and very active arts community here on the Fraser Coast.

"We also want to encourage artists of all ages and talents to embrace their creativity, to inspire them to chase their creative dreams. That's a big part of our Collective's philosophy."



The artists are hopeful that their Pop-Up Shop will become a regular event throughout 2018.



For more information on the Pop-Up Art Shop, contact Karen M. Andersen via email karenmartist@gmail.com



