ART SALE: Noosa's Art Vision will sell their pieces at Stockland Hervey Bay from March 3-11.
News

Pop-up art shop to visit Fraser Coast

27th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

A POP-UP art gallery will be in Hervey Bay next week.

Noosa-based art wholesaler Grant Birkett, is paying the Fraser Coast a visit and setting up his popular Art Vision stall inside Stockland Hervey Bay from March 3-11.

Many of his pieces, all of which are unique and sourced from varying talents, will be on display in the corridor between Kmart and Coles.

Mr Birkett told the Chronicle this would be his fourth time visiting the region.

"Our artwork suits the area's personality as about 60 per cent of it is ocean and beach orientated,” Mr Birkett said.

"We have had a lot of calls from people in Hervey Bay asking when we will be up there again.”

Mr Birkett's wife Francelle is an artist and some of the pieces are hers.

The paintings range in cost from $30-$350.

Pre-orders can be made.

To view their range, find their Facebook page under Art Vision Noosa.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
