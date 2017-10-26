Pop-up bakery raises domestic violence awareness

THE Hervey Bay Hospital's main entrance looked more like a bakery than a waiting room last week when they held a bake sale to raise money for White Ribbon.

White Ribbon is best known for advocating women's right to live safely and free from experiencing domestic violence.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Clinical Lead Domestic Violence Project Bernadette Bradshaw said their goal was to raise awareness and money for an important and worthwhile charity.

"As emergency service workers, we are faced with domestic violence issues on a daily basis," she said.

"We see the impacts of physical, psychological and emotional abuse on individuals and families, and we care for these people during some of the most distressing and sensitive times in their lives."

Ms Bradshaw said although White Ribbon campaigned to stop violence against women, the emergency department treated a broad demographic of domestic violence victims.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COMMUNITY STORIES HERE>>

"There is not one typical group affected by DV (domestic violence)," she said.

"We see individuals and families from very young to very old, both male and female affected by DV.

"As emergency service workers, much of the DV we see is physical, however there is a large amount of psychological and emotional abuse also causing a great deal of harm to individuals and families."

The Hervey Bay Hospital, in conjunction with QAS, QPS and QFES, is holding an emergency services Christmas ball in December to extend their fundraising efforts for White Ribbon.

Ms Bradshaw said the emergency team had worked tirelessly to raise funds for the event by holding bake sales and raffles of prizes that were donated by local businesses.

"On the night of the event we intend to sell raffle tickets and all proceeds will go to White Ribbon," she said.

"We would love support from local businesses, donations or prizes we can raffle would be appreciated.

"We thought we had sponsorship from an outside group to pay for our guest MC, Kylie Gilles from channel 7 Morning Show, unfortunately this sponsorship has fallen through and we are going to have to cancel Kylie unless we can quickly come up with the money to pay for her services."

Ms Bradshaw said the charity is particularly pertinent as the Hervey Bay emergency department is working with the Gold Coast University Hospital on a research project into the screening of domestic violence in their emergency departments.

"We are hoping the results of this study will lead to the development and implementation of a better understanding of domestic violence, how to screen for these issues and provide ongoing support for victims," she said.

If you would like to support WBHHS with their fundraising efforts, email FC-ESO-Emergency@health.qld.gov.au.