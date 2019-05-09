Pop-up for the sake of your mum

JUST FOR MUM: Lesley Mason and Jo Baker with some of the goods on sale at the Mary Maketeers' pop-up shop on Adelaide St, Maryborough.

THE Mary Maketeers have popped up again just in time for Mother's Day.

The group of artisans, who opened their first pop-up craft store in 2017, have been busy creating some amazing craft items.

Founder Jo Baker said they had a lot of unique items any of which will put a smile on the faces of lots of Maryborough mums on Sunday.

Gift ideas include plants, succulents, pottery, art, machine embroidered items, bears, soft toys, sewn items, jams, soaps and much more.

Ms Baker, whose hobby is creating plants in glass, said selling some of her plants at the French Hot Bread Shop was the inspiration to start the shop.

"I decided let's do more for the Maryborough people," she said.

"We set up here to get interest in the CBD area and it's lovely to be in the hub of the city.

"We get workers from the CBD calling in before and after work.

"We are all just craft people doing this as a hobby - bringing something to the community.

"Gives Maryborough a bit more variety for gifts."

The Mary Maketeers' pop-up shop is open at 197 Adelaide Street, Maryborough on Thursday and Friday from 8am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm.

"Make sure you pop in and check out the diverse range of gifts the Maketeers have available this year."