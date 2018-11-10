Poppies to honour 10,000

Margaret Wroe with poppies at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

FOR Maryborough air-force veteran Robert Evans, Remembrance Day is all about exactly what the name suggests.

He'll always remember the words of his grandfather who fought in the World War I western front.

"I remember one Anzac Day, I was a cadet and he came over and he said 'Son don't ever glorify war' and I have never forgotten that,” Mr Evans said.

"Remembrance Day is about remembering the fallen family and friends as well as those who return from war permanently changed by it and those still serving.

"Many people remember in various ways, some go to services and some don't but the act of remembrance is the main part of it to have minutes silence at 11am.

"Lest we forget.”

To commemorate stories just like Mr Evan's, volunteers from the Friends of the Maryborough Cemetery and Hervey Bay's Graffiti Grannies have hand-made poppies honouring the servicemen and women who died in the service of our nation during World War I.

"That war took the lives of 62,000 Australians who fought for our freedom,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"Friends of the Maryborough Cemetery, under the auspice of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, has organised the placing of poppies on the graves of military men or women at rest in Fraser Coast cemeteries.”

Led by local historian Margaret Wroe, the group has organised local youth service groups including guides, scouts and defence force cadets to lay more than 10,000 poppies.

The youths will start laying the poppies from 9.30am today the sound of Scottish bagpipes.

About 10am they will all come back to central positions for ceremonies attended by Council and RSL representatives, as well as descendants of people who fought in World War I.

POPPY WALL: Suzi Geddes, Helga Waaga, Lea Greene, Dot Gringe, Josie Street, Rose Ah Gee and Kev Collins. Cody Fox

At the Hervey Bay RSL, a wall of more than 7000 hand-crafted red poppies are on display this month.