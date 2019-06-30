Poppins and punks combine in stunning street party

FRESH from laying claim to a world record, Maryborough was ready to party in style under the stars.

To get the annual Mary Poppins Festival started, traditional Poppins and Steampunk aesthetics combined for the Poppins Street Party on Saturday night, held in its new location by the Heritge City's Portside Precinct.

Organised by the Maryborough City Progress Association, the street party has become a popular staple of the town's events scene, with the crowd enjoying the live music, stalls and businesses on offer.

Photos View Photo Gallery

MCPA president Kylie Nitz said the feedback from the crowd suggested the weekend event was one of the best the committee had pulled off in years.

She said it would be a good indication of things to come for next week's Day in the Park.

"There were a lot of visitors and hopefully they'll stick around for next week's events," Ms Nitz said.