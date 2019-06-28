POPPINS FEST: Get funky at steampunk in the park

GETTING PUNKY: Rhys John tries out a steampunk outfit at the Bond Store in Wharf St.

GETTING PUNKY: Rhys John tries out a steampunk outfit at the Bond Store in Wharf St. Contributed

IF THE buzz around the Borough is right, Maryborough is on track to wrest the Guinness World Record from the Kiwis for the planet's greatest gathering of steampunk characters.

Shops have been raided, online extras ordered and gadgets painted as Fraser Coast imaginations are caught up in the zany sub-genre of creating the future as the Victorians would have imagined it.

Organiser Maggie John said the response to the Steamfesta event had been beyond what had been expected, with interest from around Australia and overseas, but no one would know until tomorrow how many steampunk characters would appear at the picnic in Queen's Park.

"Maryborough is right out there when it comes to dressing up and its incredible steam and Victorian era heritage is much loved, so we are optimistic we will have the 230 we need," Mrs John said.

The steampunk crowd photograph with the Mary Ann steam engine at Macalister St station at 1pm will signal whether the city is on track to nudge the numbers over the line.

Steampunkers will then move to the rotunda area in Queen's Park for the world record count at 2pm.

A gunshot, the ringing of a bell and the Mary Ann whistle will signal the start of the record attempt, as well as its end at 3pm.

People planning to attend in costume to be in the count are being urged to register online by today so they can be quickly ticked off and given their entry stub at the registration desk, saving time and paperwork for volunteers.

To be in the fast lane, register at eventbrite.com (search for Steamfesta).

Registering online also gives steampunkers a copy of the rules: Guinness states that all taking part must be aware of the rules.

Little model steam trains, the Mary Ann steam engine, the Mary Whistler steam-powered organ, historic steam engines, bagpipes, singers and a variety of stalls will be part of the Steamfesta Queen's Park picnic.