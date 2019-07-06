POPPINS FUN: Event brings the magic of Mary to life

MAGIC OF MARY: Carmel Murdoch, Maryborough's Mary Poppins, with sculptures of Michael and Jane Banks at the newly-opened Story Bank on the corner of Kent and Richmond streets.

NO AMOUNT of rain could dampen the spirits of those flocking to Maryborough's Day in the Park today.

And it's only fitting, Carmel Murdoch says, that a sea of umbrellas should be seen on the final day of Mary Poppins Festival.

A Day in the Park in the Portside Precinct and nearby areas will fill with all the magic Mary has to offer, from live music to workshops, a morning tea, readings by popular authors and much more.

The Grand Parade will give the public a chance to show off their Poppins-inspired costumes and it will be followed by the highly anticipated Great Nanny Race.

Then the crowd can enjoy the fun of the Chimney Sweep Challenge.

Mrs Murdoch is an ambassador for the region and she dresses up as the famous nanny for the festival each year. She can't wait for the event to begin.

She said today's event will begin with the Proud Marys morning tea.

This year will mark 20 years since the group formed to celebrate Mary Poppins and its author, PL Travers, who was born in Maryborough.

There will be birthday cake at the morning tea this year as the group celebrates the 120th birthday of PL Travers.

Mrs Murdoch said Poppins had a way of bringing people together.

"It's something that I love because Mary Poppins has nothing to do with age," she said.

"That's the beauty of Mary Poppins, the magical nanny who everybody loves."

Today Mrs Murdoch will fire the time cannon with Admiral Boom and enjoy the sights and sounds of the event, helping to enchant those gathered by bringing the stories to life.

The day will officially kick off after the morning tea, with a festival welcome to be held at the main stage from 10am.

There will be live music throughout the day.