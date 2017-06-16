27°
Poppins lights brings spoonful of international exposure

Blake Antrobus
| 11th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Mary Poppins at the newly installed pedestrian traffic lights at Kent and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.
Mary Poppins at the newly installed pedestrian traffic lights at Kent and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.

MARYBOROUGH'S Poppins-themed lights have put the heritage city on the international map, with the attraction featuring in a Canadian newspaper on pedestrian lights.

The article, written by Montreal's Metro News, lists the lights at number eight on their most original pedestrian lights from around the world.

"As a tribute to the author of Mary Poppins, two historic (lights) were set up in June 2017 in front of the birthplace of Pamela L. Travers in Maryborough, Australia," the article read.

The lights were installed in June along Kent and Richmond Sts on June 25.

They quickly attracted international attention on social media, with one of the stories on the lights being posted to the Mary Poppins Facebook page, which has more than 1.5 million followers.

Publications including Mashable, Mental Floss and Oh My Disney also picked up the coverage after the installation.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was great to see Maryborough having the spotlight shone on it from all over the world.

"When you calculate the re-use of the existing lights, it would have only cost $15,000," Cr Truscott said.

"To have that much money get us local, state and national coverage twice, and then international coverage...it's exciting."

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast maryborough mary poppins

