POPPINS IN THE PARK: Time to join in fun of Mary's magic

PUT up your umbrellas and pull out your prams.



It's time for Mary Poppins in the Park.



The highlight of the Mary Poppins Festival, the event brings Maryborough's riverside parks and streets come to life with a host of costumed characters as well as themed activities and entertainment.



The event will include:

Nanny races

Chimney sweep challenges



Chalk drawings



Street theatre



Circus shows

Pop up performances and live music from local artists will also entertain the crowd.



Children's workshops filled with hands-on creative sessions involving puppets, storytelling, kites, yoga and umbrellas will add to the fun of the annual event.



Renowned children's author Kate Knapp will be at Customs Residence in Wharf St from 10.30am as she reads Ruby Red Shoes goes to London followed by a meet and great, question time and book signing.



The Heritage City Quilt and Craft Extravaganza will be held in Maryborough City Hall from 9am with demonstrations, stalls and quality handmade items.



A Mary Poppins singalong cruise will also be held, leaving from Mary Marina Terminal at 11am, noon and 1pm.

