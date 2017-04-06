Poppins-themed crossing lights will go to council vote

IT'S a super (califragilistic- expialidocious) proposal to make Maryborough the first town in Australia with Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian lights.

But it will need a spoonful of sugar from the local council to help it go down.

Councillor Paul Truscott will put forward a motion at next week's council meeting to have five of the Heritage City's pedestrian crossing lights in the CBD changed from stickmen to figures of Mary Poppins.

The cost to install the lights along Lennox, Ellena, Adelaide, Kent, Bazaar and Richmond St intersections will be an initial cost of $30,000.

But Cr Truscott said it would be worth the money as a fitting tribute to the birthplace of Mary Poppins author PL Travers.

"Maryborough does quirky well, and I think this ties in perfectly," he said.

"The design is to get people to travel from the CBD from the intersections they will be installed in, to travel along Kent St leading up to the Mary Poppins museum."

MARY CROSSING HERE: Cr Paul Truscott with the Mary Poppins themed lights, which will be voted on by council next week.

The proposal echoes a similar development from Melbourne, where female traffic light signals were installed as part of the city's push for gender equality.

But Cr Truscott said Maryborough's proposal was more of "a quirky feature for the CBD".

"It's because we are the birthplace of Mary Poppins," he said.

Cr Truscott said the proposal would need to be voted on by other councillors at the next meeting on April 12.

"The lights that will be removed will be used at a future light installation or replacement so it doesn't cost anything later," he said.

"It's a replacement of the existing lights."

Cr Truscott said if the motion was passed, the goal would be to have the lights installed before this year's annual Mary Poppins festival in June and July.