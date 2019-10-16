Popular attraction leaving Bay earlier than expected

The popular SkyLine ferris wheel will leave a week earlier than expected.

THE popular addition to Hervey Bay's skyline is leaving the region a week earlier than expected.

The SkyLine ferris wheel was going to remain on the Esplanade until November 3, but now its final day will be October 27.

Manager Natasha Eames said the decision to leave early had been made to give the crew a break before the ferris wheel moves to its next destination.

She said during its time in Hervey Bay, 40,000 rides had been taken on the popular attraction.

Ms Eames said there had been fantastic feedback and the calendar was being examined in the hope of bringing the attraction back to Hervey Bay next year.

SkyLine is Australia's tallest transportable ferris wheel, standing at 35 metres high with 24 enclosed gondolas.

It can carry up to 144 people at a time.

It operates between 10am and 8pm from Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets cot $10 per person, children under 2 ride for free, seniors at $8 and visitors can pay $30 per gondola, which hold up to six people.

Each ride lasts six to eight minutes, with the wheel completing three full revolutions.

A council spokesman confirmed the Fraser Coast Regional Council had been informed of the change in scheduling.