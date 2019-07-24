Popular Bay boat ramp to be dredged ahead of Christmas

Heading out from Gatakers boat ramp for some winter fishing is Paul Woods from Point Vernon in his 3.8 m tinnie.

SEDIMENT is set to be removed from a channel leading to Gatakers Bay boat ramp just in time for Christmas.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said about 400 cubic metres of sediment will be removed from the channel leading to the popular Hervey Bay ramp.

"The sediment will be collected and used to nourish the beach on the foreshore on the western side of the ramp,” he said.

"The work is due to begin on December 3 and the ramp will be closed for up to four days.

"Boaties are encouraged to use the launching facility at Point Vernon as an alternative.

"I thank local boaties for their patience and understanding while the sediment is removed and I'm sure they will welcome the improvement that will make it easier for them to enjoy their hobby.”

Earlier this month, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen called for dredging work to be carried out, saying there was a drop off at the end of the ramp and sand build up.

"This really needs a maintenance program to allow safe access to the water for our boaties,” he said.

Mr Bailey said if Mr Sorensen had contacted the department, he would have found the channel deepening had been funded by the State Government before the new year.

"Funding for this work was delivered as part of the Palaszczuk Government's $30 million Marine Infrastructure Fund, which we expanded in this year's budget to give boaties a $100 million boost for boat ramp, pontoons, jetties and floating walkways upgrades across Queensland over the next four years.”

Dredging work was carried out by the Fraser Coast Regional Council to improve navigation at low tide just before Christmas last year.