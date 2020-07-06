Menu
Business closed
Popular Bay cafe set to close doors after 11 years

Jessica Cook
6th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A POPULAR Hervey Bay cafe will be closing its doors for the last time after more than a decade in business.

Bean Beat Scarness will cease trading from next Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Bean Beat has decided to close Bean Beat Scarness after 11 wonderful years of trading in this location following,” the business owners posted on social media.

It isn’t all bad news for coffee lovers as the store’s Pialba location next to Wetside will continue to operate.

Bean Beat will be closing their Scarness location to focus on the Pialba store.
From July 15 the Pialba location will reopen after undergoing renovations.

It appears renovations aren’t the only plans the cafe owners have in store.

“Over the next few years we will put all our efforts and energy to expand the business in one location so watch this space,” they said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

