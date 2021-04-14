Menu
Popular Bay business Yo-Get-It is closing its doors for the final time.
News

Popular Bay dessert bar closes doors for last time

Carlie Walker
14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay’s popular Yo-Get-It store has closed its doors.

Tuesday marked the last day of trading for the business.

A post on its Facebook page said the decision was made to close as the owners came to the end of their franchise agreement.

The owners thanked Hervey Bay’s Stockland Shopping Centre management and their staff for their support.

It comes as it was announced that two new businesses would open at the centre next month.

The space formerly occupied by Harris Scarfe at the shopping centre will now be filled by QBD Books.

Hervey Bay‘s Harris Scarfe closed last year.

QBD Books is expected to open its doors by the end of May, according to a spokeswoman from the centre.

Saffron Indian is also coming to the centre and is likely to open by mid-May.

It will take over the space left by Yo-Get-It.

Paul Davis, centre manager at Stockland Hervey Bay, said the two new additions would complement the centre‘s existing line up of retailers.

The announcement of the two new stores comes after it was confirmed last year that the centre’s Target outlet would close and be replaced by popular discount supermarket chain Fresh & Save.

fcbusiness hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

