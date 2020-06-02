Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wild Lotus Restaurant & Bar on the Esplanade at Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Wild Lotus Restaurant & Bar on the Esplanade at Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Popular Bay restaurant closes its doors for good

Carlie Walker
2nd Jun 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Hervey Bay's most popular restaurants will close its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wild Lotus, located on the Esplanade, had been a popular dining spot for patrons for many years.

Business owner Joep Dekkeer made the announcement via the restaurant's Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart we tell you that we are closing our doors," he wrote.

"After 12 years at the restaurant, going through cyclones, floods, burglaries, gas and power outages it is unbelievable that a virus is the one thing closing us down.

"My thoughts go out to all other people and businesses affected by this, it's going to be a tough year.

"My amazing staff got told about this before I put it on Facebook, devastated is not even covering what they are feeling.

"After working many years together you become more than colleagues, and we hope to all work together again soon."

Meanwhile a popular eatery in Maryborough has also closed its doors.

Oriental Cuisine at Maryborough's Station Square closed its doors permanently last week.

Strict restrictions have been in place at the centre, in line with the government's protocol on social distancing requirements.

More Stories

fcbusiness fraser coast hervey bay restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        premium_icon Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        News A Fraser Coast father who made his young daughter ‘pinky promise’ that she would not tell anyone he had raped her has appealed his sentence because it ‘seems harsh’.

        $25k windfall to have ‘major impact’ on Coast construction

        premium_icon $25k windfall to have ‘major impact’ on Coast construction

        News ‘If construction’s busy, there’s more land being sold and developers start moving...

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        premium_icon Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        News One patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital