Popular Bay restaurant closes its doors for good

Wild Lotus Restaurant & Bar on the Esplanade at Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

ONE of Hervey Bay's most popular restaurants will close its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wild Lotus, located on the Esplanade, had been a popular dining spot for patrons for many years.

Business owner Joep Dekkeer made the announcement via the restaurant's Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart we tell you that we are closing our doors," he wrote.

"After 12 years at the restaurant, going through cyclones, floods, burglaries, gas and power outages it is unbelievable that a virus is the one thing closing us down.

"My thoughts go out to all other people and businesses affected by this, it's going to be a tough year.

"My amazing staff got told about this before I put it on Facebook, devastated is not even covering what they are feeling.

"After working many years together you become more than colleagues, and we hope to all work together again soon."

Meanwhile a popular eatery in Maryborough has also closed its doors.

Oriental Cuisine at Maryborough's Station Square closed its doors permanently last week.

Strict restrictions have been in place at the centre, in line with the government's protocol on social distancing requirements.