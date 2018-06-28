Menu
Leah and Brad Franks loved their wedding at Waterfront Restaurant Hervey Bay.
Popular Bay venue takes the cake

Inge Hansen
by
28th Jun 2018 5:30 PM
THE Waterfront Restaurant's awards shelf will become is even more crowded after the business had another wedding venue win.

The seaside reception venue, which is known for its stunning backdrop and elegant interior, won second prize in Australia at the recent ABIA National Designer of Dreams Awards in the Restaurant Reception category.

Function and wedding planner Natalie Stone said she was thrilled to take home yet another accolade.

The bridal table has a stunning backdrop for the bride and groom.
"This is an outstanding achievement as it represents consistency with high quality weddings, services and great customer satisfaction,” she said. "It's such an honour to take part in these awards not only representing the Waterfront Restaurant but Hervey Bay itself for first class weddings.”

In order to qualify for the Australian Awards, a business has to receive exceptional ratings from past brides and grooms over a period of four consecutive years.

Earlier this month, the venue won Queensland's Number One Reception Venue at the Australian Bridal Industry Awards.

The reception area of Waterfront Restaurant Hervey Bay.
It had the highest rating in Queensland for Restaurant Reception with 99.93 per cent.

The team also took out Australia's Number One Restaurant Reception Wedding Venue in 2014.

Mrs Stone said it was rewarding to know brides and grooms were happy with their services and took the time to vote. She also said it was incredible to be able to share in a couple/s special day and make it one to remember.

