Popular book to be brought to life on Bay stage

A popular novel will be brought to life on February 26 when ZPAC Theatre’s production of Two Weeks With the Queen begins its run.

The book has been adapted for the stage, with the lead character, Colin Mudford, to be played by 15-year-old Georgia Cassidy, with the name changed to Alex.

The play tells the story of Alex Mudford, who is on a quest.

Her brother Luke has cancer and the doctors in Australia don’t seem to be able to cure him.

Sent to London to stay with relatives, Aunty Iris, Uncle Bob and her awkward cousin Alistair, Alex is desperate to do something to help Luke.

She wants to find the best doctor in the world.

And where better to start than by going to the top?

Alex is determined to ask the Queen for her help.

Along the way she befriends Ted Caldico and through this unlikely friendship comes to realise that her true place is at home with his family.

This moving story illuminates deeply serious issues about illness and loss counterpoised with bright moments of humour.

Charming, heartwarming and quirky characters make for a larger than life production.

Two Weeks with the Queen runs from February 26 to March 14 at Z-PAC Theatre.



To book tickets, click here.