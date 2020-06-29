Menu
King Kong Sales discount chain has moved from one side of Adelaide St in Maryborough to the other.
News

Popular business makes move in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
29th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
ONE of the Maryborough CBD's most popular businesses has moved - but only to the opposite side of the street.

King Kong Sales has moved into the former Dimmeys building near St Paul's Memorial Hall in Adelaide St.

Last year Dimmeys closed in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough after the Australian discount chain announced it was closing down.

The news sparked an outpouring of comments from thousands of devastated shoppers.

King Kong Sales has held a huge sale over the past month to clear its store before moving across the street.

The business also offers a wide range of products at discount prices.

