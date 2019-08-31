Popular Coast event back after tasting success

TREAT YOURSELF: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, the Wandering Tea Pot business manager Jill Stephenson with trainee Mollie-Paige Mann-Carthey, and Low n Slow BBQ pit master Denis Maher at City Park with local band Dogwood Crossing in the background.

TREAT YOURSELF: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, the Wandering Tea Pot business manager Jill Stephenson with trainee Mollie-Paige Mann-Carthey, and Low n Slow BBQ pit master Denis Maher at City Park with local band Dogwood Crossing in the background. Jessica Lamb

THE much-loved Food n Groove Fridays are coming back to the Fraser Coast next month.

Off the back of a successful trial at the beginning of the year, the series of events, held at City Park, will showcase local musicians, food and drink.

Running on the first Friday of the month until December, events will then take place weekly in January.

Designed to give the community a place to relax while listening to jams under the stars, mayor George Seymour said the events had something for everyone.

"It is such a special occasion to see local businesses, people of all ages, different food and drink available and most importantly the music,” he said.

"On the Fraser Coast, we are looking at doing things differently and better. We want to raise the standard of what it means to live in regional Queensland.”

Not only will local favourite Low n Slow BBQ be returning with its food stall, so will new-comers such as The Wandering Tea Pot with a new range of teas.

The first band to play at the first event, on September 6, will be Dogwood Crossing from 5.30pm.

According to frontman Tim Earle, the monthly events are a pivotal part of growing the arts and music scenes in the region.

"The bands around here have been crying out for years for something like this,” he said.

"Playing at Food n Groove is special because of the the interaction with the community, from two-year-olds dancing on stage right through to granddad having a boogie.”