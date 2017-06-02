Popular country gospel singer to perform on Fraser Coast

STEVE Grace has sung and performed all over the world.

But this Sunday the international-award-winning country gospel artist will be on the Fraser Coast.

Grace, from the Sunshine Coast, has released 16 albums and has a special place in his heart for country Australia.

He will join the Combined Churches Pentecost service on Sunday at 6pm, at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church at Nikenbah.

Hervey Bay Christian Ministers Association chair and Bayside Christian Church Pastor Ross Davie has known Grace for about 30 years and is excited to have the revered singer/songwriter and speaker back in town.

Pentecost is a significant occasion on the Christian calendar.

"At least 500 people gather (locally) each year for this celebration of the birth of the Christian Church almost 2000 years ago,” Ps Davie said.

"On Sunday night we also honour and pray for the many volunteers and chaplains who serve in our schools and community.”

Pastor Davie said Grace would also be at the Bayside Christian Church services on Sunday morning, at both the 8.30 and 10.30am services at the church on Neil St, Pialba.

Everyone is welcome.