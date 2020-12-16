Cool change? Popular ice-creamery hits the market

The Emerald Creek Ice-Creamery is described as a "wonderful opportunity for the astute owner-operator".

THE chance to own a scoop of one of North Queensland's most stopped at roadside businesses is being offered through Ray White Cairns Beaches.

Positioned at the front of a 2.15ha block on the Kennedy Highway between Mareeba and Kuranda, the Emerald Creek Ice-Creamery consists of a retail shop, ice cream-making equipment and huge walk-in freezers.

Listing agent Graham Burridge said up for sale on a separate title on 2ha was a three-bedroom house with a granny flat and pool, which is not included in the $930,000 asking price of the ice cream business.

"It has just been divided into two titles; you can buy one or the other," he said.

The business was the dream of the current owner, who built it from the ground up 12 years ago.

However, the time has come to move on.

"He is getting close to 80 years old, so age rather than lack of will is the reason for selling," Mr Burridge said

"The family just want to retire.

"It's time for someone to enjoy it."

Boasting a great reputation with passing tourists and locals alike, the Emerald Creek Ice-Creamery turns over six-figure sales each year.

"Somebody will walk into a very well-run money-spinner," Mr Burridge said.

"They have built reputation, business acumen, terrific product and a huge customer base.

"You will not just be buying a lifestyle income, you will be buying one of the North's most stopped at delights between Cairns and Mareeba."

The business is equipped to produce sorbet and ice cream in 5L and 1L tubs. The larger tubs are used to make cones and sundaes in the retail shopfront and both sized tubs are sold as a takeaway product.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking a major upgrade of the Kennedy Highway, which will install dedicated turning lanes into the business on completion of the work in 2021.

"Access is going to be so much better and you won't have to worry about someone running into your backside when trying to turn in," Mr Burridge said.

"It will be much safer and easer to access the business."

Stock at value not included in the sale price made up of ice cream product and display cases, etc is estimated to be worth between $30,000 and $50,000.

Promotional material on the business describes the venture as a "wonderful opportunity for the astute owner-operator".

For more information on the Emerald Creek Ice-Creamery and a memorandum of interest, contact Graham Burridge of Ray White Cairns Beaches.

Originally published as Popular Far Northern ice-creamery hits the market