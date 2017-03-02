33°
Popular Fraser Coast festival won't be returning this year

Annie Perets
| 2nd Mar 2017 9:32 AM
Rockin' Maryborough Qld Vintage Festival will not be returning this year, organisers have announced.
Rockin' Maryborough Qld Vintage Festival will not be returning this year, organisers have announced.

A BELOVED Fraser Coast festival has come to an end.

Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival won't be returning this year.

The festival's committee announced on their official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Though they said they had started groundwork for the festival year, due to the time commitment required, it would not be feasible with a small volunteer committee.

"As a small committee of volunteers have come to the decision that as we have limited time due to full time jobs, as well as needing additional helpers and supporters to assist in the continuing success of such an event, it leaves us with little choice but to place the festival on hold until further notice," the update said.

"We would like to thank all the great folk who have supported and assisted with the success of the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival over the past two years.

"It's so long for now and thank you from the bottom of our rockin' socks, it's been a blast."

More to come.

YOUR SAY: What is your favourite memory of the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival? Let us know in the comments below.

Topics:  fcevents fraser coast

