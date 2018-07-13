Popular Maryborough business closing its doors

A POPULAR Maryborough business is set to close its doors at the end of the month.

Platypus Stockfeeds posted a notice on its Facebook page with the sad news.

"it is with a heavy heart that we must inform our customers that Platypus Stockfeeds is closing down," the post read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our wonderful customers for your support over the last 9.5 years.

"At this stage our last day will be the 31st of July."

The business, which offers a range of items for gardens, homes and pets, is located in Harwood St and is currently offering 35% off everything in store.