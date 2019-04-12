Fraser Coast's favourite pizza place closing down

One of the Fraser Coast's most popular pizza places is closing its doors.

One of the Fraser Coast's most popular pizza places is closing its doors.

ONE of Maryborough's most popular businesses is closing its doors.

Margheritis Kitchen will close at 9pm on Friday, with a post on the Facebook page of the pizza place saying it was due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The business, located in Wharf St, was voted the top pizza place on the Fraser Coast last year.

Business owner Jess Kopp said she was sad the business was closing it's doors.

"We're shattered," she said.

"We had to sit down with our staff and tell them by the end of the week they wouldn't have a job.

"That's six staff members unemployed with no notice.

Margheritis Kitchen is located on 116 Wharf St, Maryborough. Jess Kopp, 20, is excited about the opportunities the location brings. Annie Perets

Ms Kopp said their loyal customers had also struggled with hearing the news.

"We've told our regulars and they've been in tears, which left us in tears," she said.

"These are people we serve six, seven days a week.

"We're going from serving them every day to not serving them at all."

It moved from its premises in Lennox St to its new home in March, 2017.

All hope isn't lost - the post said efforts would be made to secure a new premises, but that could take some time.

The announcement comes after the closure of another business in Maryborough, Rathdowne Books.

The shop space in Kent St is currently listed for sale by Wal Pavey Real Estate.