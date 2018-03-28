Popular Maryborough cafe closes its doors

ONE of Maryborough's most popular cafes has closed its doors.

Pop In Cafe, located in Bazaar St, didn't open last week and this week owner Donna Kennewell put a message in the window of the business sharing the sad news.

One of Maryborough's most popular cafes, Pop In Cafe, has closed its doors. Carlie Walker

"To all my wonderful customers, thanks you for the all support over the last four and a half years but I'm sorry to say Pop In will no longer be trading," she wrote.

"I'm sorry about last week but I needed to take time out to make some big decisions and hope it wasn't too much of an inconvenience."

Ms Kennewell has been contacted for comment.

One of Maryborough's most popular cafes, Pop In Cafe, has closed its doors. Carlie Walker

Isobel Dale from the Organic Patch, which operates just around the corner from Pop In Cafe, said it was a shame to hear of the closure of the business.

She said it had been a popular cafe and seemed to enjoy a lot of custom.

Mrs Dale said many businesses, including her own, had found that in order to survive there was a need to diversify, with Organic Patch operating as a health food business, cafe and much more.

She said Maryborough was a tough place to survive in business.

"They say if you can make it in Maryborough, you can make it anywhere," she said.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said he was committed to supporting businesses in the Marybrough CBD.

"It's where my office is located and where I meet with constituents, service groups and community organisations," he said.

"For local businesses to thrive they need the confidence and the support of the community and all levels of government.

"I'm delivering on my election commitment which provided $375,000 to the Fraser Coast Council towards their Portside redevelopment project, including the upgrade of the Joint Stock Bank Building, the birth place of Mary Poppins author PL Travers.

"The Coalition Government is also investing $900,000 in stage two of the Fraser Coast Military Trail, Duncan Chapman Memorial which will deliver a landmark memorial of international significance in the heart of Maryborough.

"These developments will attract people into the CBD to benefit all traders and create new jobs in Maryborough."