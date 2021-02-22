Popular Maryborough cafe targeted by thieves

Maryborough's Portside Cafe and Restaurant was broken into over the weekend.

Maryborough’s popular Portside Cafe and Restaurant was broken into over the weekend.

A police media spokesman said the incident happened just after 1am on February 20, with thieves stealing bottles of alcohol.

He said police currently had no description of the suspects and no one had been charged over the incident.

The spokesman urged anyone with information about the break in to come forward and help police investigating the crime.

Maryborough Police Station can be contacted on: 4123 8111.