The Post Office Hotel has reopened after a renovation.
News

Popular Maryborough pub reopens after renovations

Carlie Walker
11th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
One of Maryborough's favourite watering holes has reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years.

Samantha George, who operates Toogoom's Salty Squid Cafe, said she was in need of a change.

So, in partnership with her daughter Caitlin Harwood and both their partners, they took on the challenge of renovating the Post Office Hotel.

Now, with a fresh new look and menu, the venue has opened its doors to the public.

Samantha has been a chef on the Gold Coast for many years and brings her expertise in delicious food to the table.

She describes the hotel's cuisine as having a modern Australia flavour.

"We've had great compliments on the food," she said.

It had been a long process in renovating the hotel, as well as having a process on preserving its history. The hotel was built in 1889, replacing a single-storey venue on the site that was also known as the Post Office Hotel.

Ms George said as well as enjoying the challenge of operating the hotel, the Fraser Coast represented a nice change of pace from the Gold Coast.

"The traffic is much better and so is the view," she said.

She said many locals had been coming in and reminiscing about the fun they'd had at the venue over the years.

Ms George is confident many more memories will be made at the hotel in the coming months and years.

The hotel is open seven days a week and serves lunch and dinner.

Live music and karaoke will be part of the entertainment provided at the venue.

