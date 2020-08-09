Popular M’boro business closes doors for good

ONE of Maryborough's most popular restaurants has permanently closed its doors.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of 71 Wharf, which had closed during the COVID-19 pandemic when restrictions were first introduced.

Over the weekend, business owners Glen and Sharyn Joynson confirmed the business would not be reopening.

71 Wharf owner Sharyn Joynson (second left) and staff Jes Lake (left), Will Wilder and Lindsay Condon.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the permanent closure of 71 Wharf," the post read.

"We wish to thank our beautiful staff and our loyal customers for their dedication and enthusiastic support during our ownership.

"We poured our heart and soul into the restaurant, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 and other circumstances beyond our control it has forced our closure."

The couple has owned the business, located by the Mary River on Wharf St, since early 2019.