Popular M'boro cafe at forefront of office expansion

ON THE WAY UP: Alowishus Delicious Maryborough supervisor Emily Scullett says business in the area has been good for the popular cafe these past few months and it will only get better when the new Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions factory opens. Blake Antrobus

THERE'S never a quiet day behind the counter at Alowishus Delicious Maryborough.

Supervisor Emily Scullett says the business has experienced unprecedented growth since they opened in 2018 and have fashioned themselves into a key part of the Heritage City's CBD scene.

And the work is only going to get better.

The Maryborough cafe could receive an influx of new customers when Rheinmetall NIOA Munition's new headquarters opens up in Heritage Bank building next door.

Emily said it's always good new clients come through the doors, saying she had seen a resurgence of confidence in the town over the last few years.

"It's nice to know people can have meetings, lunches or breakfasts here and make us their central place,” she said.

"I've lived here my whole life, there's always been a vibe that Maryborough is a dying town.

"But since being here, we've seen a lot of life come through the town.

"There's a lot of life already happening and we can see what's yet to come.”

Up to 20 people will staff the RNM office while their signature munitions factory is constructed.

Alowishus Delicious owner Michael McPhee said the franchise's Maryborough cafe had "exceeded all expectations” since they had set up shop.

He said new clients coming into town would mean more life in the CBD's business scene.

"It's a really gorgeous town with so much history,” Mr McPhee said.

"CBDs are the lifeblood of regional towns so the more business happening there, the better.”

The cafe is currently looking for a chef, apprentice chef, second-in-charge and a student to fill a school-based traineeship.