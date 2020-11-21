Menu
Hervey Bay Z-Pac Theatre.
Popular novel to be brought to life on Bay stage

Carlie Walker
21st Nov 2020 3:00 AM
A POPULAR novel for young adults is set to be brought to life on the stage in Hervey Bay.

A stage production of Two Weeks With the Queen, written by Morris Gleitzman, will be performed by Hervey Bay’s Z-PAC Theatre.

Auditions are currently being held to fill the roles.

The auditions will be held on December 1, with a back-up date of December 3 at Z-PAC Theatre at 15 Zephyr St, Scarness.

The show will be performed from February 19.

The play tells the story of Colin Mudford, who is on a quest.

His brother Luke has cancer and the doctors in Australia don’t seem to be able to cure him.

Sent to London to stay with relatives, Aunty Iris, Uncle Bob and his awkward cousin Alistair, Colin is desperate to do something to help Luke.

A production of Two Weeks with the Queen will be performed in Hervey Bay.
He wants to find the best doctor in the world.

And where better to start than by going to the top?

Colin is determined to ask the Queen for her help.

Along the way he befriends Ted Caldico and through this unlikely friendship comes to realise that his true place is at home with his family.

This moving story illuminates deeply serious issues about illness and loss counterpoised with bright moments of humour.

Charming, heartwarming and quirky characters make for a larger than life production.

Due to the substantial nature of the main role Colin, the producers are expanding the auditions for this part to both male and female and to cover a fairly wide age range.

To find out more, contact the director Jonathan Sharp on 0400 530 931.

