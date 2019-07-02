Popular oval to keep its name after sign confusion

Signage controversy - The public were outraged at this sing in front of Seafront Oval after confusion the area had been re-named. The sign has since been taken down.

A PETITION was launched and the mayor forced to explain after a sign blunder at Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.

But while the iconic Bay oval will keep its name, the new moniker, "Pialba Esplanade Park", will stick around in a different location.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour explained the Pialba Esplanade Park sign was simply placed in the wrong spot and instead was intended to bring the whole precinct together.

"The new sign was intended to name the entire area from Wetside to the Butchulla Memorial," Cr Seymour said.

"The individual elements within the area retain their names - WetSide will be joined by SkateSide and AdventureSide.

"It is unfortunate that the placement of the sign made it look as if council was renaming the Seafront Oval.

"The sign has been removed and will be replaced with new wording proclaiming the Seafront Oval."

Cr Seymour said the sign had been moved with "minimal costs" to the council.

While the sign was only up for a few days, members of the public were outraged by the apparent re-naming.

The controversy even sparked one Hervey Bay resident to start a change.org petition on Sunday night calling for the naming issue to be rectified, which more than 180 people signed.

Seafront Oval is currently under construction as part of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's $2.6 million project to revitalise the Pialba Esplanade.

Cr Seymour said work on the project was progressing well, with some elements ahead of schedule.

"Turf will be laid on 60 per cent of the oval on Tuesday so it will be ready for the Electric Light Parade as part of the Whale Festival in August," he said.

"The skate park is slightly ahead of schedule. Once the workmen leave the site, there will be a flurry of activity as council's parks teams move in to finish the landscaping.

"The aim is to officially open the precinct on September 14, weather permitting."