Popular Pier 2 Pub makes mark on open water map

Codie Grimsey, Hayden and Jamie Cotter lead the way as they head back out for the second 500m leg of the swim last year. The annual Pier to Pub returns to Hervey Bay on Sunday September 1.. Alistair Brightman

SWIMMING: Olympians, Prime Ministers in waiting and people of all abilities have set their sights and strokes on the annual Torquay Hotel Pier 2 Pub swim over the years.

Now, Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club President Darren Everard is hoping the event's increasing popularity and date change will help get it on the global open-water swim map.

"Our event is well regarded as a quality swim by many who have swum with us in past and I would love to see the swim attract international swimmers,” he said.

"Hopefully we can get our event on a world stage and attract many more to the region.”

The club moved the swim to the whale season to offer swimmers as an incentive to spend an few extra days in our community.

"We as a club would love to team up with the business community to use our event as a trigger for visit to the Fraser Coast.

"It is important for us to give back to the community that supports our club.”

Registrations are filling fast for the 2019 event with interest being shown by locals and swimmers from around the country.

Hosted on Sunday, September 1 it's on the Australian open water swimming calendar of events and has developed a loyal following.

The swim is managed by the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club.

It began as part of the Hervey Bay TAFE student's assessment and according to surf club member Phil Munson it just somehow "ended up” under the care of the club.

The event is now an important part of the surf club calendar, used as a fundraiser for the club while raising the profile of Hervey Bay as leading open water swimming destination.

The Pier 2 Pub also attract swimmers who are attempting their first open water swim with the safe flat water and swimming with the tide an attraction.

People can still register online at www.oceanswims.com