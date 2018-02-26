Menu
Angela Koning, founder of Equenti Leadership and Learning, will speak at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Wednesday.
Business

Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Carlie Walker
by
26th Feb 2018 5:36 PM

ANGELA Koning, founder of Equenti Leadership and Learning, will be the guest speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce's breakfast event on Wednesday at Hervey Bay Boat Club.

The event will start at 6.30am on Wednesday and finish at 8.15am.

Mr Kroning will speak on the issue of staff engagement, which is globally on the declaine at 63%.

Turnover rates increased by 3% last year.

Small business is not immune either, with nearly one in three employees saying they would leave a company because of bad leadership.

Ms Kroning will discuss how to create business cultures that engage people and drive results.

Tickets to the event will cost $20 for members of the Chamber of Commerce and $40 for non members.

To register for the event, click here.

