Popular tribute band ready to rock Fraser Coast

A popular Pink Floyd tribute band is set to rock the Fraser Coast later this year.

Echoes of Pink Floyd is back on the road, touring their new show titled A Journey Through Time.

Adelaide-based band's latest show will take audiences on a musical and visual journey from Pink Floyd's earliest days as darlings of 1960s London's psychedelic underground, all the way to their 1990s powerhouse performances as the undisputed masters of stadium rock.

Audiences will be treated to an extensive exploration of the band's impressive catalogue as the gang from Echoes of Pink Floyd plays all of Pink Floyd's biggest smash hits, as well as some lovingly hand-picked deep album cuts designed to please the most committed of hard-core fans.

Formed in 2009 and with thousands of hours of rehearsal and live performance behind them, Echoes of Pink Floyd comprises a six-piece band featuring Daniel Hunter on lead guitar, Jason Miller on drums, Tony Coppola on bass, Paul Bindig on keyboards and synthesisers, Mark MacNab on rhythm and acoustic guitar and Matt Goodluck on lead vocals.

The band's aim is to authentically replicate the brilliant sights and sounds of one of the world's greatest progressive rock bands of all time, Pink Floyd.

"Each member of the band loves and respects what the original Pink Floyd gave to the world with their music," Mr Hunter said.

"We want to bring this to life for the audience who may not have had a chance to experience a Pink Floyd concert, or wish to relive memories from their youth.

"We aim to ensure every aspect of the original Pink Floyd music is captured authentically."

Drummer Jason Miller said the band was focused on looking at the legacy of the music.

"Our vision and desire is to keep this music alive so it will be remembered for generations to come.

"We want to stand up as the next representatives of these guys in the 21st century, by being the truly authentic Pink Floyd concept show for Australia."

The band will perform at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on June 4.

