Ford has recalled nearly 90,000 Ranger utes to address brake problems.
Motoring

Popular utes recalled over serious brake flaw

by David McCowen
14th May 2019 8:16 AM

Ford and Mazda have recalled the popular Ranger and BT-50 utes to address serious flaws in the pick-ups' braking systems.

The jointly-developed utes share some key hardware including engines and brakes.

Models sold between 2016 and 2018 have the potential for flexible brake hoses to split or metal brake calipers to crack, increasing the risk of an accident.

Mazda’s BT-50 shares key hardware with the Ford Ranger.
Mazda says 30,505 examples of the BT-50 are affected by the issue, while Ford needs to examine 89,094 examples of the Ranger. Ford says rubber brake hoses installed incorrectly could "wear when driven over extreme bumps that require greater suspension travel", leading to a loss of brake fluid.

In both cases, technicians will inspect key components and replace parts for free if required.

Off-road driving exacerbates potential brake flaws in the Ranger and BT-50.
The manufacturers will contact customers affected by the issue.

The Ranger was the second-highest selling car (to Toyota's HiLux) in Australia in the first quarter of 2019, while the BT-50 was much further down the list in 25th place.

Ford and Mazda will not work together on next-generation utes. Mazda has already announced plans to pair with Isuzu to develop a spin-off based on the next D-Max, while Ford and Volkswagen will work on a platform shared by the Ranger and Amarok.

