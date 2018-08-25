Popularity of photoshoots at formal changing tradition

Formal shot by Karlie from In-Motion Photography by Karlie.

IT'S tradition done differently.

Year 12 students captured celebrating their classic rite of passage without being lined up in front of an artificial backdrop.

Playfully youthful outdoor professional photo sessions are becoming increasingly popular and a speciality for photographer Karlie Holloway.

A lover of movement, nature and capturing genuine, heartfelt moments she's at the forefront of a formal trend she says is becoming as much of a staple experience as choosing a dress and booking a limo.

Sessions with her popular business In-Motion Photography by Karlie, are sometimes booked a year in advance.

"I think social media has had an impact on the popularity of these shoots," Karlie said.

"It's nice for young people to have beautiful photos to share with their friends and family."

On formal day, long before her graduates are ready, Karlie starts shooting in the early afternoon, scouting out weather-appropriate locations with the best outlook.

"I choose a location which can show the Hervey Bay environment and has a park and a foreshore," she said.

"If the formal is in Maryborough, it's usually at Queen's Park."

After the students have undergone hours of preparation, Karlie focuses on capturing every detail so they can cherish the memory forever.

"I love to use a lot of movement and capture really natural images, which show the entirety of their chosen outfit," she said.

"For the girls, I love to take a photo of them from the back so they can see how their hair looks.

"A boy might have unique socks on, which nobody else might see during the night, and I'll make sure to get a picture of the socks.

"It has become a much more of a formal affair than what I had at my school.

"But I still love the traditional aspect. For most young people, it's the first time they've had a reason to dress up."