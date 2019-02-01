Porn watching, bashings, rape in jail

Rapist Shannon John Hinchey had his appeal against conviction dismissed.

Rapist Shannon John Hinchey had his appeal against conviction dismissed. Facebook

A PRISONER molested a fellow inmate after conspiring with another jailhouse rapist.

Jurors at Rockhampton District Court found Gladstone man Shannon John Hinchey guilty of four rape charges in December 2016.

The details of his offending were outlined in a Queensland Court of Appeal judgment delivered on Friday.

In the new judgment, Justice Robert Gotterson said the rapes were committed against another Capricornia Correctional Centre inmate.

Hinchey knew he had Hepatitis C when he sexually assaulted the inmate.

Hinchey was sentenced in May 2017 with parole eligibility fixed at July 5, 2019, but appealed against the conviction.

The new judgment said the victim, Hinchey and Raymond Garland were kept in Capricornia's Secure Unit 2.

Justice Gotterson said Garland - who is a convicted serial sex offender and child molester - allegedly raped the victim and later bragged about being the man who "runs the jail”.

Garland then allegedly told the victim to ask prison officers for a shared cell with Hinchey "for moral support”.

The victim was moved into a shared cell with Hinchey.

In 2014 the victim and Hinchey watched a TV movie in the cell. Then Hinchey started playing porn, Justice Gotterson said.

Hinchey proposed a deal to make the cellmate's life "comfortable” in exchange for protecting him.

Hinchey said the victim would have to fellate him, or Hinchey would fabricate a story about the victim calling Garland "pedophile scum”.

According to Justice Gotterson, the victim said he performed fellatio on Hinchey four times because he was scared Garland would "bash” and rape him if he didn't.

In his appeal, Hinchey complained about an allegation he was laughing at another inmate who was allegedly raped in a separate incident.

Hinchey's barrister argued a miscarriage of justice had happened.

Justice Gotterson said the credibility of both Hinchey and the victim "was very much in issue” during the rape trial.

The appeal was dismissed. -NewsRegional