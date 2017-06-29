25°
News

Porn watching masturbator gets bashed with own laptop

John Weekes
| 29th Jun 2017 5:11 PM
Police at the scene of the crime after the violent attack.
Police at the scene of the crime after the violent attack. Paul Donaldson BUN080516CRIM2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DRUG addict on bail left his victim brain-damaged in a "pool of blood" after seeing the man with no pants masturbating to pornography.

Brisbane District Court heard Jeromy John Braithwaite beat Stanton Mellick, 53, with a laptop computer in Mr Mellick's Bundaberg home, after an invitation to do drugs.

Mr Mellick received multiple facial fractures, traumatic brain injury, and a 2cm deep gash on his thigh.

"The injuries were horrific," Judge Deborah Richards said on Thursday.

The attack happened in May 2016, when Braithwaite, of Childers, was on bail for assaulting a police officer.

Braithwaite and another man went to Mr Mellick's home.

After the other man left, Mr Mellick went to the bedroom, where Braithwaite found him masturbating.

Braithwaite beat him and then stole his computer, iPad and car.

He then got a 17-year-old boy with no previous convictions involved, enlisting the youth to help "cover up" the offending.

Police from Maryborough later arrested Braithwaite in Childers.

Prosecutor Katrina Overell told the court Braithwaite could have just left if the older man's behaviour "repulsed" him.

"This was not one punch but a frenzied attack," she said.

Defence barrister Eoin Mac Giolla Ri said Braithwaite "lost it completely" and had been using drugs and alcohol.

Mr Mac Giolla Ri said there was no argument Mr Mellick had "cracks all through the skull" and around the eyes.

But there was dispute over what role homophobia or the unfulfilled promise of a threesome involving Braithwaite, Mr Mellick and a woman played in the attack.

Judge Richards accepted "some sexual comments" might have been made but told Braithwaite: "He didn't touch you. You could've easily walked out."

She added: "Rather than try and get help for the man, you left him lying in a pool of blood."

Braithwaite, now 27, experienced serious abuse and health issues as a child.

One incident involved Braithwaite's mother trying to get bikies to beat the boy up to "put him on the straight and narrow".

Braithwaite was sentenced to seven years jail. He will be eligible for parole on May 11, 2019, having spent 414 days in pre-sentence custody.

A GoFundMe page for Mr Mellick has raised $5605.

- NewsRegional

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  attack buncourt bundaberg childers drugs editors picks jeromy john braithwaite laptop porn stanton mellick

VIDEO: Man punched to face, hit by car in brazen assault

VIDEO: Man punched to face, hit by car in brazen assault

A MAN was left with serious facial injuries after he was allegedly assaulted then struck with a car in Hervey Bay.

Children have a visit from author Mem Fox in Maryborough

Mem Fox talks about the importance of reading to children while visiting Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Dozens of children have gathered at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Tavistock St fields transform ahead of Junior State Cup

Preparations are underway for the Queensland Touch Football Junior State Cup, which will be held in Hervey Bay from July 6-8.

It will be the 7th time the Junior State Cup is held in Hervey Bay.

Smoke warning issued after burn-off planned

A fire photo of a controlled burn in Maryborough.

A smokes warning has been issued.

Local Partners

Fraser Coast paramedic retires after 45 years

“I’m a little bit anxious about the whole thing after all this time ... it’s just been a way of life."

New Crime Stoppers committee welcomes new members

Kingaroy Police will celebrate 20 years of the Blue Light Disco.

It formed two months ago.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Take the kids to see Mem Fox at Brolga Theatre

Mem Fox.

Bookings are essential.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Got nothing to do over the next few days? Now you do

Maryborough markets - relocated to the McDowell Carpark whilst Adelaide St is refurbished. Market stalls in front of City Hall.

Add some of this entertainment to your diary.

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!