Porn watching masturbator gets bashed with own laptop

Police at the scene of the crime after the violent attack.

A DRUG addict on bail left his victim brain-damaged in a "pool of blood" after seeing the man with no pants masturbating to pornography.

Brisbane District Court heard Jeromy John Braithwaite beat Stanton Mellick, 53, with a laptop computer in Mr Mellick's Bundaberg home, after an invitation to do drugs.

Mr Mellick received multiple facial fractures, traumatic brain injury, and a 2cm deep gash on his thigh.

"The injuries were horrific," Judge Deborah Richards said on Thursday.

The attack happened in May 2016, when Braithwaite, of Childers, was on bail for assaulting a police officer.

Braithwaite and another man went to Mr Mellick's home.

After the other man left, Mr Mellick went to the bedroom, where Braithwaite found him masturbating.

Braithwaite beat him and then stole his computer, iPad and car.

He then got a 17-year-old boy with no previous convictions involved, enlisting the youth to help "cover up" the offending.

Police from Maryborough later arrested Braithwaite in Childers.

Prosecutor Katrina Overell told the court Braithwaite could have just left if the older man's behaviour "repulsed" him.

"This was not one punch but a frenzied attack," she said.

Defence barrister Eoin Mac Giolla Ri said Braithwaite "lost it completely" and had been using drugs and alcohol.

Mr Mac Giolla Ri said there was no argument Mr Mellick had "cracks all through the skull" and around the eyes.

But there was dispute over what role homophobia or the unfulfilled promise of a threesome involving Braithwaite, Mr Mellick and a woman played in the attack.

Judge Richards accepted "some sexual comments" might have been made but told Braithwaite: "He didn't touch you. You could've easily walked out."

She added: "Rather than try and get help for the man, you left him lying in a pool of blood."

Braithwaite, now 27, experienced serious abuse and health issues as a child.

One incident involved Braithwaite's mother trying to get bikies to beat the boy up to "put him on the straight and narrow".

Braithwaite was sentenced to seven years jail. He will be eligible for parole on May 11, 2019, having spent 414 days in pre-sentence custody.

A GoFundMe page for Mr Mellick has raised $5605.

- NewsRegional