Chef learns fate over kidnapping, assault of ex-girlfriend

Daniel Rooney, 26, has been sentenced for the terrifying kidnap of his ex-girlfriend. PICTURE: MARC MCCORMACK

A MAN who drove his ex-girlfriend off the side of the Kuranda Range after a terrifying 16-hour kidnap ordeal has been jailed for 12 years.

Port Douglas chef Daniel Lewis Matthew Rooney, 26, previously pleaded guilty to 29 charges in the Cairns Supreme Court which were mostly linked to the June 14, 2017 incident.

The woman cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Justice Jim Henry adjourned the case last month to give himself time to consider the sentence with the prosecution calling for it to be over 10 years.

A sentence of that length requires the defendant to serve 80 per cent of the term before being eligible for parole, rather than half.

The court previously heard details of the horror incident which took place a month after their 18-month relationship ended.

Initially Rooney stalked her for a month, including choking her unconscious, breaking into her house several times, waiting outside her parents' home, calling her work and creating a fake social media account.

He then put the her through about 16 hours of terror that ended with Rooney deliberately driving a vehicle, with them both inside, off the Kuranda Range while saying "I'm sorry".

Justice Henry also classifed Rooney as a serious violent offender.