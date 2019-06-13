Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In hospital with serious injuries, Chris Froome is out of this year's Tour de France. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
In hospital with serious injuries, Chris Froome is out of this year's Tour de France. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Cycling & MTB

Porte sympathises with Froome after horror crash

13th Jun 2019 4:53 PM

AUSTRALIAN cycling star Richie Porte has backed long-time friend and cycling rival Chris Froome to recover from serious injuries caused by a crash.

The four-time Tour de France champion is out of this year's edition following a high-speed tumble while preparing for the time trial stage at the Criterium du Dauphine race.

Froome's accident has sent shockwaves through the sport and completely altered the dynamics around who will win the July Tour.

Porte, who has crashed out of the last two editions of the Tour, said he felt for Froome and his family.

Froome has had surgery after suffering a broken leg, elbow and ribs.

Porte suffered a fractured pelvis among other injuries when he crashed out of stage nine at the Tour two years ago and broke a collarbone in last year's edition - also during stage nine.

"It's not nice. Whether he's a rival or not, and no matter what people think of Chris Froome, he's still got two young kids and a wife at home," Porte told the cyclingnews website.

"There's a very human element to that. No one likes seeing anyone getting hurt."

Porte also backed Froome to return to top form.

"Whatever anyone wants to say about Froome, he's one of the hardest guys out there," Porte said.

"How he trains and how he is, you can't rule him out."

It’s been a tough road back for Riche Porte. Picture: Michael Klein
It’s been a tough road back for Riche Porte. Picture: Michael Klein

While Froome and Porte are long-time friends, their relationship took an interesting twist at the Dauphine two years ago.

Porte was unimpressed when Froome and other rivals isolated the Australian on the last stage, ensuring he would lose the overall lead.

While Froome faces an indefinite recovery, Porte is showing signs of life after the start of his European season this year was plagued by illness.

Porte finished 11th on the time trial stage at the Dauphine - he was a team car when told about Froome's crash - to go to 12th overall.

- AAP

More Stories

chris froome criterium du dauphine richie porte tour de france
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GALLERY: M'boro Dance Eisteddfod day two

    premium_icon GALLERY: M'boro Dance Eisteddfod day two

    News Groups and soloists gave their all on day two of Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod, held at the Brolga Theatre

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:14 PM
    Bay flight costs ‘a case of use it or lose it’

    premium_icon Bay flight costs ‘a case of use it or lose it’

    News It follows a Senate inquiry into regional airline prices

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:10 PM
    Dance mums open up on what it takes to get eisteddfod-ready

    premium_icon Dance mums open up on what it takes to get eisteddfod-ready

    Community YouTube tutorials, early mornings and 20,000km in the car

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:06 PM
    ROADS REVAMP: $40M splash into roads, footpaths revealed

    premium_icon ROADS REVAMP: $40M splash into roads, footpaths revealed

    Council News The council's budget will be handed down later this month

    • 13th Jun 2019 3:45 PM